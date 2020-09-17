Football

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez joins Aston Villa

Sep 17, 2020 06:00 am

Aston Villa announced the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez yesterday for a reported fee of £20 million (S$35m).

The 28-year-old Argentine, who has signed a four-year deal, helped Arsenal to FA Cup victory last season and Community Shield glory last month but faced playing second fiddle to Bernd Leno this season.

The Gunners announced on Tuesday that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal. - AFP

