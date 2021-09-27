Arsenal inflict more woes on Tottenham Hotspur

Bukayo Saka making it 3-0 for Arsenal in the 34th minute

Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the Emirates and climbed above their London rivals into 10th place in the English Premier League this morning (Singapore time).

An unmarked Emile Smith Rowe gave the Gunners the lead after just 12 minutes, tucking away a pass from Bukayo Saka.

Buoyed by the early goal, the Gunners piled on the pressure and were rewarded 15 minutes later when Smith Rowe set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who finished past Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Saka added the Gunners' third goal in the 34th minute, making it the earliest that any side had taken a 3-0 lead in a North London Derby, according to Opta statistics.

This was the third consecutive EPL game that Spurs had conceded three goals, following 3-0 losses to Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

ARSENAL TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 1 (Emile Smith Rowe 12, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 27, Bukayo Saka 34) (Son Heung-min 79)

Spurs looked off-colour and striker Harry Kane could do little despite being restored to a central striker's role. But the Lilywhites pulled one back in the 79th minute when Son Heung-min swept Sergio Reguilon's cross past Aaron Ramsdale for a consolation goal.

In last night's other game, Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since suffering a horrific head injury last November as Wolverhampton Wanderers pipped hosts Southampton 1-0.