Arsenal lucky in Burnley draw
Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at Burnley in the English Premier League yesterday, but they can count themselves lucky to leave with a point.
Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances for Burnley to win a match they dominated for large stretches.
Hendrick headed wide from a Dwight McNeil cross and Rodriguez blasted against the bar from close range after more good work from McNeil.
The result left both sides on 31 points with Arsenal in 10th place, ahead of Burnley on goal difference. - REUTERS
