Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants more time

Arsenal manager Unai Emery pleaded for calm and patience, after his side lost 2-0 at Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time) to fall further behind the English Premier League's top four.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were the architects of another fine victory for the Foxes, who moved into second, as the English duo struck in the space of seven second-half minutes at the King Power Stadium.

A return to the Champions League next season was Emery's target after a summer of heavy investment, but Arsenal have won just two of their last 10 league games.

"We are very ambitious in our target, but we need time and patience," said Emery.

CRITICISM

The Spaniard added that his side had shown better defensive organisation, but he accepted that people will question his work at the club.

"I am speaking with the club to stay strong and recover. We also have young players with us," he said.

"We are receiving criticism, but I have done before and I have recovered. I accept all the criticism. Today, we did one step ahead being better defensively.