Arsenal move up to fourth in the EPL

Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PHOTO: EPA
Match Report
Feb 25, 2019 06:00 am

Arsenal moved into the Champions League spots after beating Southampton 2-0 at the Emirates yesterday.

Goals by Alexandre Lacazette in the sixth minute and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on 17 minutes gave the Gunners control of the game that they never relinquished.

The result moved Unai Emery's men to fourth in the English Premier League as they leapfrogged Manchester United, who drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Old Trafford yesterday.

Meanwhile, Southampton remained mired in the relegation zone, one point adrift of 17th-placed Cardiff City - who lost 5-1 to Watford on Saturday. A win for the Saints would have seen them move clear of the drop zone.

