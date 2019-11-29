Arsenal sack Emery, Ljungberg installed as interim head coach

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been sacked following a dismal run of results, the club announced on Friday (Nov 29), with assistant first-team head coach Freddie Ljungberg taking over.

Josh Kroenke, the son of billionaire owner Stan, said on the club's website: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.



"The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

"We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.



"The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete."

Emery, 48, was supposed to be the man to take the Gunners back to the top of the English game after years of underachievement under Arsene Wenger.



But the former Paris Saint-German manager has now paid the price after five English Premier League matches without a win – Arsenal are the only side in the top half of the table with a negative goal difference.



His future became even more uncertain on Friday morning (Singapore time) when they squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, a result greeted by deafening boos around a sparsely-attended Emirates Stadium.



Having not won in any competition in seven games, it’s Arsenal’s worst run since 1992.



Emery was publicly backed by Arsenal’s hierarchy during the international break as rivals Tottenham replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Jose Mourinho.



Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is favourite to replace Emery at the Emirates Stadium but this week refused to discuss any links with the club, saying it would be “disrespectful”. – AFP