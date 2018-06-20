Arsenal sign goalkeeper Leno

English Premier League side Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno on a five-year contract, according to British media reports yesterday.

The Germany international is likely to be new manager Unai Emery's second acquisition, after Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner joined on a free transfer from Juventus earlier this month.

British media reported that the transfer fee is about £19.2 million (S$34.4m).

Leno, who was named in Joachim Loew's provisional World Cup squad, but failed to make the final cut for Russia, kept 10 clean sheets in the Bundesliga last season.

The 26-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Petr Cech, who turned 36 last month.

The north London club will look to improve on their sixth-placed finish in long-time manager Arsene Wenger's last season at the helm and start the new campaign with a tricky home match against champions Manchester City in August.

Arsenal could also add Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira to their ranks this summer.