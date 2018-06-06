Arsenal sign Juventus defender Lichtsteiner
Arsenal have signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer, the English Premier League club said yesterday.
The 34-year-old made more than 250 appearances for Juve, winning the Serie A title in each of his seven seasons at the club.
The Swiss captain is new Arsenal manager Unai Emery's first signing since taking over from Arsene Wenger last month.
"Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad... Has a very positive and determined attitude," Emery said . - REUTERS
