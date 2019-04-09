Arsenal still control top-four race, says Unai Emery

Unai Emery said Arsenal remain in control of the race for Champions League qualification, after another disappointing away performance saw his side lose 1-0 at Everton in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Phil Jagielka, drafted into Everton's starting line-up only at the last minute, scored the game's only goal as Arsenal extended their wretched record as the only club in the top-four divisions of English football not to have kept a clean sheet on their travels this season.

But Arsenal manager Emery, while conceding his team had played badly, tried to remain positive in the aftermath at Goodison Park.

"Generally we are well. I don't think; 'Today we lost and we are very bad'. It was a bad result, not a good performance today, but we are fourth," Emery said.

"Before, I knew it was going to be difficult. After this result, I am thinking the same. It is in our hands. If we continue taking chances, we will remain in the top four."

VERBAL ALTERCATION

Emery was involved in a furious verbal altercation with Everton manager Marco Silva eight minutes from time when Shkodran Mustafi was booked for a poor foul on Richarlison as he broke clear, in front of the technical area.

"He arrived late, but it was a yellow card," said Emery.

"I was speaking and he (Silva) came into my space and place on the bench and explained something to me. But it was no problem."

Silva was delighted with his side's victory and said Everton deserved the three points.

"Congratulations to our players, our fans in our stadium, we fully deserved the win," Silva told Sky Sports.

"To play efficient football, to create chances to score, we have to be solid as a team. We didn't give them many chances to create problems.