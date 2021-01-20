Arsenal striker Aubameyang guns down Magpies with a double

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is over the moon with his first brace for Arsenal since last season's FA Cup final.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Gunners moved up to 10th in the table.

The Gabon striker fired the hosts ahead in the 50th minute, finishing off a counter-attack with a powerful left-footed drive at the near post.

Ten minutes later, Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 after good work down the left flank from Emile Smith Rowe, who jinked his way around the back of the Magpies' defence before delivering a pinpoint pass.

Aubameyang completed the comfortable win in the 77th minute with his fifth league goal of the season, after Cedric Soares got to the byeline and pulled the ball back into his path.

The goal survived a VAR (video assistant referee) review which examined whether the ball had crossed the line before Cedric's pass.

It was Aubameyang's first double since last season's FA Cup final, which greatly pleased manager Mikel Arteta.