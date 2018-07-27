Arsenal using technology to gain an edge

Arsenal are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for glory this season, and data analysis is one key component in the Gunners’ use of technology to gain an upper hand over opponents.

For instance, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang monitors his speed and number of shots on target closely, while Alex Iwobi also looks at other fitness-related statistics, as they gear up for their English Premier League season, which starts against Manchester City on Aug 12.

“We use a lot of data to help us get back to match fitness, get back to our speed and to improve our weaknesses,” said Iwobi at a media event at Suntec Tower 3 on Friday (July 27), announcing Arsenal’s partnership with Acronis, a data storage and protection firm which also works with several Formula One teams.

Aubameyang, who was also present alongside Aaron Ramsey, added: “I watch myself training every day, looking at shots on target, how fast I am.”

It is also not just about analysing their own performances in pre-season, learning about their opponents and gleaning insights from talented players are just as vital.

Ramsey said: “I watch the best players around the world, looking to improve my game."

Data analytics is not done only on the pitch. Arsenal commercial director Peter Silverstone added that statistical input can also benefit the club from a business standpoint.

“Everything we do, from the ticket sales to engaging with our fans via social media, customer relationship management, targeted communications, we make use of data,” he said.

“We have 750 million followers globally, 80 million of those we engage with wider channels... From a football perspective, all training videos and matches are recorded and that is equivalent to eight terabytes of data a year, that’s 875 matches.

“That is where Acronis comes in. We will work with them to keep the data safe and secure.”

The Gunners, who have been in Singapore since Monday, drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in their International Champions Cup match at the National Stadium on Thursday (July 26) before losing 3-1 on penalties.

They will face Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday (July 28) at the same venue before flying off to meet Chelsea in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug 1.