Arsenal's best signing is manager Emery, says Pires

Arsenal made their best signing of the transfer window when they appointed Spaniard Unai Emery as their new manager, the English Premier League club's former winger Robert Pires has said.

The north London outfit chose Emery, a former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss, to succeed long-serving manager Arsene Wenger in May and the 46-year-old has already signed five new players as he overhauls the squad.

"The best signing for me is Unai Emery, the manager. Of course, I believe in the players, and especially the new players," Pires, who played under Wenger for six years between 2000-06, told Sky Sports News.

"He won in Spain. He won in France. He has a lot of experience and I hope for him and Arsenal that he is successful with the club."