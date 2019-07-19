Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah stars in cameo against Bayern Munich

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah was on the pitch for only nine minutes after coming on as a substitute, but it was enough for him to grab the winner and, along with it, the Man of the Match honours in a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 20-year-old Englishman's late strike in his side's opening clash of the International Champions Cup made it two wins from two on their pre-season tour of the United States, following the English Premier League club's 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first half at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Arsenal took the lead in the 49th minute when Bayern left-back Louis Poznanski steered the ball into his own net.

The German champions, however, were back on level terms in the 71st minute when Robert Lewandowski nodded home Serge Gnabry's cross.

Both teams had chances to take control before Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules won possession and provided a nice cross for Nketiah to score the winner with two minutes remaining.

"It's brilliant," Nketiah told the club's website.

"They're such a great team and it was a great experience to come on. I didn't come on for long, so I just wanted to make an impact and do well.