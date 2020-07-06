Arsenal's gritty win over Wolves pleases manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's willingness to "suffer" will bring the good times back to the north London club.

His side's 2-0 win at in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday moved them up to seventh in the English Premier League. It was arguably the best result since Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December.

Youngster Bukayo Saka's first EPL goal and a late effort from Alexandre Lacazette sealed the points, but it was a disciplined show from the Gunners that caught the eye.

"I'm delighted with the performance, the shift that the players put in, the energy that we played (with), the fight for every single ball from the first minute to the last," Arteta said.

"This team is alive and is going to be alive when they enjoy to suffer together. If they are able to do that, good things will come."