Arsenal's Mikel Arteta: We're in big trouble unless we turn it around

Arsenal's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time) has left the English Premier League club in dire straits ahead of a season-defining festive schedule, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal have lost five of their last seven EPL games and lie in 15th place with 14 points, their worst start to a season since 1974/75.

Their problems mounted after a 4-1 League Cup quarter-final defeat by the holders, raising the pressure on Spaniard Arteta, who took charge of the club last December.

The Gunners face Chelsea in the EPL on Sunday morning before games against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion in quick succession. They also play Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Jan 9.

"We have to turn it around, there is no question," Arteta told Sky Sports. "If we don't, we are in big trouble, so this is the moment that is going to decide our season.