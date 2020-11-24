Football

Arsenal’s Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds

Arsenal’s Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds
NicolasPepe will miss Arsenal’s next three English Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, after his dismissal against Leeds United last Sunday.PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 24, 2020 05:46 pm

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has apologised after being sent off for headbutting Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski in Sunday’s (Nov 22) goalless draw in the English Premier League.

Pepe was red carded in the 51st minute after VAR officials spotted the incident.

“I let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there are no excuses for my behaviour,” the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international wrote on Instagram.

“I am deeply sorry and would like to apologise to the fans, my teammates, my coach and everyone else at the club.”

Pepe and Alioski were subjected to racial abuse on social media after the game, and Arsenal and Leeds said they would work with authorities to trace those responsible.

Pepe will miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, but could feature in Thursday’s Europa League game at Molde. – REUTERS

Christian Eriksen has scored just four goals for Inter Milan in 33 games. This season, the Dane has played seven times, four as a starter, but has not recorded any assists or goals.
Football

Eriksen set for Inter exit as Italy move turns sour

Related Stories

Barcelona’s Griezmann denies rift with Messi

Manchester United manager Solskjaer: We need big win against Istanbul

Frank Lampard hopes ‘important’ Olivier Giroud will remain at Chelsea

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Footballeplenglish premier leaguearsenalNicolas Pepeleeds united