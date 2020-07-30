Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi to miss FA Cup final after surgery
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss the start of next season after having surgery on his right hamstring.
The German, 28, suffered the injury during the Gunners' 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, ruling him out of the final against Chelsea on Sunday morning (Singapore time).
It means Mustafi will miss a second FA Cup final after illness forced him out of Arsenal's win over Chelsea in 2017. He is expected to return to full training only in October.
Should Arsenal win again this time around, he will also miss the Community Shield against Liverpool on Aug 29. The next EPL season starts on Sept 12. - REUTERS
