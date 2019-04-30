Arsene Wenger: Remarkable sportsmanship by Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa's sportsmanlike decision to allow Aston Villa to score unopposed in Sunday's 1-1 draw is all the more remarkable given what is at stake for the Championship club, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said.

Leeds, who are looking to secure promotion to the English Premier League, netted the opener through Mateusz Klich as Villa's Jonathan Kodjia lay injured on the pitch, sparking a melee.

Villa's Anwar El Ghazi was sent off for his role in the ensuing protests after which Bielsa asked his players to allow the visitors to score unchallenged when the game was restarted.

"It is a remarkable gesture. They are playing to come up to the EPL and there is something at stake," Wenger told beIN Sports.