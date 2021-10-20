Arteta: Arsenal lacked composure against Palace

Arsenal lacked composure in yesterday morning's 2-2 English Premier League draw with Crystal Palace, manager Mikel Arteta said after the north London team dropped to 12th in the standings.

Alexandre Lacazette scored with the last kick of the game to hand Arsenal a home draw after Palace had fought back from a goal down.

The Gunners opened the scoring through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after just eight minutes, but Palace hit back in the second half via Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard.

Arteta felt Arsenal did not convert their goalscoring opportunities. He said: "It was more of a collective issue with the lack of composure that we have with the ball in that half.

"We have periods where we suffer and then obviously the areas where we lost the ball, too simply (we) give the ball away and the goals.