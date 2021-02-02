Arteta: Gunners have unfinished transfer business

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not expecting any "bad surprises" before the transfer deadline this morning (Singapore time) with a couple of youngsters potentially leaving the English Premier League club on loan.

Arsenal have brought in attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for the remainder of the season from Real Madrid and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

They have also been able to move on players who were not part of Arteta's plans, with Mesut Oezil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos released from their contracts and Sead Kolasinac joining Schalke 04 on loan.

Arteta has not ruled out further business before the deadline and said the club are on track with their rebuilding plans.

"At least when you know what you want to do and what you want to achieve it is easier," Arteta said yesterday.

"Hopefully, we won't have any bad surprises and we can control what we want to do.

"We are discussing things with some players and some clubs and, if we make anything before the deadline, it is because we think it is the right thing for their development."

Once the window shuts, Arteta's focus will turn to Arsenal's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL tomorrow morning.