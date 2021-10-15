Arteta hopes Gunners legend Vieira gets warm reception

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes club great Patrick Vieira receives a warm reception from the home fans when the Frenchman visits the Emirates Stadium for the first time since taking over at English Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Vieira captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cup triumphs as a player, famously leading the "Invincibles" who went a full EPL campaign unbeaten in 2003-04.

"He's an Arsenal legend and I hope he gets the reception he deserves for what he did as a player and a person," Arteta told a press conference ahead of the match on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).

"He was the captain of the club in the most successful era and it's great to have him back."

Arsenal sit 11th in the standings with 10 points, three places and three points above Palace.

After losing their opening three league games, conceding nine goals without scoring, in their worst start in 67 years, the Gunners have gone on a four-match unbeaten run that included three wins.