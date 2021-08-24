Arteta rues tough start due to Covid-19

Arsenal are dealing with a challenging situation with the squad hit by Covid-19 cases and injuries, manager Mikel Arteta said after they lost 2-0 to Chelsea at home yesterday morning (Singapore time), their second defeat in as many games at the start of the English Premier League season.

It was the first time Arsenal lost their first two league games without scoring, following the opening-day 2-0 loss at newly promoted Brentford.

New signing Ben White missed the game after the centre-back became the latest player to test positive for Covid-19, while fullback Hector Bellerin, midfielder Thomas Partey and forward Alexandre Lacazette were out due to injuries or illness.

Arsenal were handed another blow after left-back Kieran Tierney and forward Gabriel Martinelli limped off in the second half.

“It’s really challenging at the moment. We are missing nine players and the majority of them are big senior players,” Arteta said. “We put out there a team that will probably be unprecedented in the history of this football club.

“But credit to the boys... They are playing with a lot of courage in this situation, which is tough.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was scathing in his assessment of their performance. Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, he said: “I don’t know what the tactics were. Because when you look how easily (Chelsea) were able to breach, for me, it was quite frightening.”