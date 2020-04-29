Arthur keen to stay at Barca despite Italy move rumours

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo (left) couldn't stop Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid from winning 2-0 in El Clasico last month.

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo insists he is keen to stay at the Catalan club despite being linked to a move to Juventus, the Brazil international said on Wednesday (April 29).

“The interest of great clubs is flattering, but I have only one thing in mind: playing here for many years,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spanish media reports had linked the Serie A champions with a transfer bid for the 23-year-old Brazilian.

Arthur, who has 20 international caps, joined Barca in 2018 from Brazilian outfit Gremio and helped the Spanish side win their 26th league title.

The current La Liga leaders were two points ahead of Real Madrid, with 11 games left, when football in Spain was suspended last month, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. – REUTERS