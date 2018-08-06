Asensio scores double as Real beat Juventus

Real Madrid substitute Marco Asensio made an immediate impact by scoring two early second-half goals as the Spanish giants rallied to beat Juventus 3-1 in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Asensio entered the game at the start of the second half and scored less than two minutes in before adding another in the 56th minute with both goals being assisted by teammate Vinicius Jr.

Juventus, who begin their Serie A title defence at Chievo on Aug 18, were without new signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who was training in Italy instead.