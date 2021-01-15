Aston Villa-Everton EPL game postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

Aston Villa face an English Premier League fixture headache, after Sunday's game with Everton was postponed because several of their players are still self-isolating following a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

Villa were forced to field a youth team in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool last week after nine players and five staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Everton game had been moved from Saturday to Sunday to give the club extra time but, with several players still self-isolating, the EPL has agreed to reschedule the match.

"Aston Villa's home match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Sunday, Jan 17, has been postponed," said an EPL statement.

"Following the rescheduling of Villa's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played on Wednesday, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation."

Dean Smith's Villa will have three games in hand over most of their rivals after the next round of fixtures this weekend.

One of the matches they have in hand - the game at home to Newcastle United - has been rescheduled for Jan 23.

Villa, who are eighth in the table and 10 points behind leaders Manchester United, plan to reopen their training ground on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Southampton reported a positive Covid-19 diagnosis for striker Danny Ings, who will miss their trip to Leicester City on Sunday morning (Singapore time).