Football

Aston Villa-Newcastle United game postponed due to Covid-19

Dec 02, 2020 06:00 am

Newcastle United's English Premier League game at Aston Villa on Saturday morning (Singapore time) has been postponed following a significant rise of Covid-19 cases at the Magpies' Training Centre, the club announced this morning.

Newcastle's training ground was closed on Monday after five individuals at the club tested positive for the virus - three before last week's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and two more over the weekend.

The first team and staff have been placed on self-isolation. - REUTERS

