Aston Villa-Newcastle United game postponed due to Covid-19
Newcastle United's English Premier League game at Aston Villa on Saturday morning (Singapore time) has been postponed following a significant rise of Covid-19 cases at the Magpies' Training Centre, the club announced this morning.
Newcastle's training ground was closed on Monday after five individuals at the club tested positive for the virus - three before last week's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and two more over the weekend.
The first team and staff have been placed on self-isolation. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now