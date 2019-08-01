Aston Villa set for 11th signing

Aston Villa have agreed a £9 million (S$15m) fee to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, reported Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old England international, who was in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League Finals, will become the newly promoted side's 11th signing of the summer, if the deal goes through.

Heaton, who is expected to finalise the deal soon, started Burnley's last two pre-season friendlies, including a 6-1 win over Ligue 1 side Nice yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Villa have already signed 10 new players, including Manchester City's Douglas Luiz and Birmingham's Jota.