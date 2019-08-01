Aston Villa set for 11th signing
Aston Villa have agreed a £9 million (S$15m) fee to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, reported Sky Sports.
The 33-year-old England international, who was in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League Finals, will become the newly promoted side's 11th signing of the summer, if the deal goes through.
Heaton, who is expected to finalise the deal soon, started Burnley's last two pre-season friendlies, including a 6-1 win over Ligue 1 side Nice yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Villa have already signed 10 new players, including Manchester City's Douglas Luiz and Birmingham's Jota.
Argentina to stick with Lionel Scaloni for 2022 World Cup qualifiers
Lionel Scaloni signed a contract extension with Argentina on Tuesday to run until the end of the qualifying period for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine Football Association said.
The 41-year-old was initially hired as interim coach last August and, in November, his deal was extended until December this year.
Now, Scaloni has been given the chance to try to qualify for the World Cup. Qualifiers begin next March and will run until mid November 2021.
He will also be in charge for next year's Copa America, hosted jointly by Argentina and Colombia. - AFP
US women’s team coach Jill Ellis to leave post in October
Jill Ellis, who became the first female coach in history to win back-to-back World Cups, will step down as boss of the US women's national team in early October, she said on Tuesday.
Ellis, 52, who steered the US to a record-extending fourth World Cup title in France last month, called the move "bittersweet".
"It has been an amazing ride," said Ellis, who won 102 of her 127 matches in charge since her appointment in May 2014.
"I'm in a really good place with the decision... This is not a job that someone should sit in for 10 years. Change is good." - REUTERS
