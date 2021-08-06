Aston Villa sign Ings after landing Bailey
Journeyman striker Danny Ings has joined Aston Villa from Southampton for a reported £25 million (S$47m) fee.
The 29-year-old, whose contract runs till 2024, arrives just after Villa announced the signing of Jamaican attacker Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen on a £30m deal running until 2025.
With Villa bracing themselves for Jack Grealish's £100m move to Manchester City, boss Dean Smith hopes Ings' experience will have a knock-on effect on the squad. - AFP
