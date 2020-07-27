Aston Villa stay up, Bournemouth and Watford relegated

Aston Villa retained their English Premier League status after a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, while fellow strugglers Watford and Bournemouth were relegated following the final games of the season last night.

Villa, who kept their 17th spot in the table, needed only to match the result of Watford to be safe and scored through Jack Grealish in the 84th minute, while West Ham levelled through Andriy Yarmolenko just a minute later.

Watford, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to Arsenal, who scored through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double and a Kieran Tierney goal inside 33 minutes.

Watford captain Troy Deeney narrowed the deficit with a penalty before the break, while Danny Welbeck added a second in the 67th minute.

It was also a futile outing for Bournemouth despite beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park, with goals from Josh King, Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas.

It was not enough, however, to prevent them from joining Watford and Norwich City in the Championship next season.

Moving in the opposite direction are Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and a winner from the play-offs involving Brentford, Swansea City, Cardiff City and Fulham.