Atalanta in their first Champions League, Milan out

Atalanta won 3-1 at Sassuolo yesterday morning (Singapore time) to secure their first-ever Champions League spot.

Inter Milan joined them, while ensuring Empoli were relegated from Serie A after winning 2-1 in the San Siro.

AC Milan won 3-2 at SPAL to finish on 68 points, one behind third-placed Atalanta and fourth-placed Inter, but they will have to be content with the Europa League next season.

Roma ended up on sixth place.

Genoa and Fiorentina stayed in Serie A after a goalless draw.

The day's matches started with Inter, Atalanta, AC Milan and Roma battling for the two remaining Champions League spots and Empoli knowing that if they won, they would survive.

Because their ground is being redeveloped, Atalanta had to cede home advantage and play at Sassuolo, where they quickly fell behind.

Duvan Zapata levelled before half-time.

After Sassuolo lost their scorer Domenico Berardi, who received a red card for his part in the mass brawl that ended the first half, Atalanta comfortably sealed third with goals by Alejandro Gomez and Mario Pasalic completed the 3-1 victory.

"The Champions League for Atalanta is a goal that has never been conquered during the club's history and comes to us in a very honourable way," said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.