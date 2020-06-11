Atletico to allow Real to use their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said he would be happy for fierce city rivals Real Madrid to play their final games of this season at Atleti's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, while Real renovate the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real decided to accelerate renovation work to the Bernabeu and play their remaining home matches at their training ground when the season restarts after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as games were expected to be played without fans.
But the Spanish government is now open to allowing fans back into stadiums at a reduced capacity, once all regions have been given the all-clear to hold mass gatherings. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now