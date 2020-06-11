Atletico to allow Real to use their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said he would be happy for fierce city rivals Real Madrid to play their final games of this season at Atleti's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, while Real renovate the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real decided to accelerate renovation work to the Bernabeu and play their remaining home matches at their training ground when the season restarts after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as games were expected to be played without fans.