Atletico beat nine-man Getafe; close to signing Morata

Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-0 win over Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano in an ill-tempered game which saw the visitors reduced to nine men.

Atletico top scorer Antoine Griezmann struck his 10th league goal of the season to give the home side a deserved lead in the 27th minute, firing into the net from just outside the area.

Spain midfielder Saul Niguez marked his return from injury by doubling the lead 10 minutes later, pouncing on the rebound from close range after Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic had a shot saved.

Getafe defender Djene Dakonam was given his marching orders in the 88th minute and left-back Leandro Cabrera followed him down the tunnel in added time.

Meanwhile, Spain striker Alvaro Morata is on the verge of completing a loan move to Atletico from Chelsea, Spanish media reported yesterday.

He was seen leaving Atletico's medical clinic yesterday, giving the thumbs-up and telling reporters, "everything has gone well". - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS: