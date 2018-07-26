Atletico joining elite ranks soon: Simeone

It has been a promising transfer window for Atletico Madrid.

They have broken their transfer record for the second season running with the £63 million (S$112.8m) capture of coveted French star Thomas Lemar, and supplemented that with the signings of Spain international midfielder Rodri and Portugal winger Gelson Martins.

Crucially, Atletico have also managed to keep hold of star striker Antoine Griezmann, who signed a new contract despite being heavily linked to a move to Barcelona.

He has joined youth products Koke, Saul Niguez and Lucas Hernandez in committing their future to the club, with world-class goalkeeper Jan Oblak set to do the same, according to club president Enrique Cerezo.

It is a stark change for a side who have long lived in the shadow of La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, and have regularly had to sell their star players like Radamel Falcao, David de Gea, Sergio Aguero and Arda Turan.

Add to that Los Rojiblancos' spanking new 67,703-capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium, which they moved into last season, and the future looks rosy for Atletico.

When The New Paper asked Atletico boss Diego Simeone yesterday if the combination of the new stadium, improved spending power and their increasing ability to retain their star names was a sign of a new era for the club, he bullishly predicted that his team will soon be on a par with Europe's superclubs.

"The growth of the club determines the growth of the team," the 48-year-old Argentinian said via a Spanish interpreter at Mandarin Oriental hotel ahead of the club's International Champions Cup opener against Arsenal at the National Stadium tonight.

"This is how fans of Atletico Madrid will feel after all this investment.

"It shows the growth of the team, and we will be on the level of the big teams in Europe and around the world...

"(Re-signing) Griezmann and Oblak is an important achievement. The presence of the names and the players we have signed say Atletico is moving forward."

On Martins, whose signing was announced by the club yesterday, Simeone said: "We have been watching him over the last year and we saw him in the Europa League.

"He will bring us added strength on the right-hand side of the attack and can even play in an attacking trio."

Martins, along with a host of other stars like Diego Godin, Diego Costa, Griezmann, Lemar and Koke are not in Atletico's ICC squad due to an extended post-World Cup break.

However, Simeone can still call upon Oblak, Rodri, Juanfran, Kevin Gameiro, Vitolo and Angel Correa tonight.