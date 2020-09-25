Atletico Madrid-bound Luis Suarez bids emotional farewell to Barcelona

Luis Suarez cried as he bid farewell to Barcelona yesterday, but added that he wants to prove he can still deliver at the highest level after joining rivals Atletico Madrid.

With Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp for his best friend's final press conference, Suarez said a teary goodbye after scoring 198 goals for Barca, becoming the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history.

"This is improvised because I have nothing prepared," Suarez said, wiping his eyes.

Atletico have signed the 33-year-old for free but could pay Barcelona 6 million euros (S$9.6m) in variables.

"I feel I'm capable of continuing to compete in this league," Suarez said. "I feel very eager and even more after the last year we had, when I had my injury, which also leaves you with a bittersweet feeling."