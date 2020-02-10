Atletico Madrid end five-match winless run against Granada

Atletico Madrid won for the first time in five games yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to a 1-0 triumph over Granada.

Argentinian forward Angel Correa scored Atletico's only goal in the sixth minute at the Wanda Metropolitano, netting for the fourth time in eight matches.

Atletico had goalkeeper Jan Oblak to thank for preserving the three points with a superb save from Roberto Soldado's crafty second-half back-heel.