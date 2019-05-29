Atletico Madrid sign Felipe from Porto

Atletico Madrid confirmed last night they have signed Brazilian centre-back Felipe from FC Porto on a three-year contract.

Earlier, the Portuguese club said they had agreed a 20 million-euro (S$30.8m) fee for the 30-year-old, who joined Porto from Corinthians in June 2016.

In a statement, Atletico said the once-capped Felipe was a "versatile player who brought with him experience and leadership qualities, having worn the FC Porto captain's armband".

Felipe has been drafted in following an exodus of Atletico defenders - captain Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Lucas Hernandez and Juanfran.

Hernandez, 23, is heading to Bayern Munich, while Godin, 33, is joining Inter.

Forward Antoine Griezmann had also told the club earlier this month that he intends to leave.