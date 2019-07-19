Atletico Madrid sign Kieran Trippier on a 3-year deal

Right-back Kieran Trippier has joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Atletico said on their website they had signed a "fantastic and experienced player from the Champions League runners-up", adding that Trippier had agreed a three-year deal.

Spanish and British media said Atletico were paying Spurs a fee of 22 million euros (S$33.6m).

Trippier played 16 times for England, scoring one goal, from a free-kick in last year's World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia last year.

Spurs' Danny Rose could also leave, after being omitted from the London club's pre-season tour of Asia, so that he could explore options with a new club.

Trippier's signing continues an overhaul of the capital city outfit's backline.

Defenders Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez have left, with Brazilian pair Renan Lodi and Felipe coming in.