Atletico Madrid win inaugural JSSL girls' tournament

TNP PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Apr 22, 2019 06:00 am

Atletico Madrid won the inaugural girls' tournament of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

They thrashed Barcelona 5-0 in the final to emerge champions in the six-team competition which also comprised Valencia, Liverpool, Chonburi and JSSL FC. In the boys' tournament, Arsenal lifted the trophy after defeating Perth Glory 2-0.

