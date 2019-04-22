Atletico Madrid win inaugural JSSL girls' tournament
Atletico Madrid won the inaugural girls' tournament of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.
They thrashed Barcelona 5-0 in the final to emerge champions in the six-team competition which also comprised Valencia, Liverpool, Chonburi and JSSL FC. In the boys' tournament, Arsenal lifted the trophy after defeating Perth Glory 2-0.
