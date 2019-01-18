Atletico out of Copa, but Real go through despite defeat

Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey to Girona yesterday morning (Singapore time) following a highly entertaining 3-3 draw at home to the Catalan side, who sneaked through to the quarter-finals on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Atletico substitute Antoine Griezmann looked to have completed a late turnaround for Diego Simeone's side, who were trailing 2-1 in the second half, when he put the hosts 3-2 up in the 84th minute.

Yet Girona forward Seydou Doumbia delivered a final twist in the saga by scoring at the other end four minutes later.

But Real Madrid limped into the quarter-finals, losing 1-0 at Leganes with an another lacklustre performance yet advancing 3-1 on aggregate.

Danish forward Martin Braithwaite struck the only goal on the half-hour mark, knocking into an empty net from close range following a goalmouth scramble.