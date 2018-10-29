Atletico recover from Dortmund drubbing with Sociedad win

Simeone made only a few changes to his line-up against Sociedad, as he felt his Atletico side were still in good shape after the Dortmund defeat in their previous game.

Atletico Madrid climbed to the top of La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Real Sociedad yesterday morning (Singapore time), easing the pain of their humbling 4-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

Defender Diego Godin broke the deadlock right at the end of the first half, sliding to the ground to pounce on a loose ball after the visitors had failed to properly clear a pass from Argentinian Angel Correa.

Brazilian left-back Filipe Luis sealed the win on the hour mark, smashing the ball into the top corner with his right foot after creeping into the area from the left-hand side and cleverly holding off a challenge from a defender, Reuters reported.

Atletico lead the standings on 19 points after 10 games although champions Barcelona could climb back to the summit if they beat Real Madrid in this morning's "El Clasico", while Alaves will also move ahead of Atletico if they win at home to Villarreal.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he always had faith in his team even after Wednesday's Champions League thumping by Dortmund in Germany, which was the heaviest defeat he has had to contend with since taking charge in December 2011.

"I was convinced that they would respond in the best way," Simeone told Movistar.

"Today was 90 minutes that showed good togetherness, and creates enthusiasm and calmness.

"We always need to compete well in every game and, despite the bad result in Dortmund, we still competed and three days later we responded very well," added Simeone, whose team are three points behind Dortmund in second place in Group A.

"We barely made changes because I thought the team were still in good shape and it was difficult to bring in other players.

FLUKE RESULT

"I liked the performance because the players showed consistency, they kept their heads and they were rebellious. That's my team."

Atletico midfielder Koke was keen to move on from the Dortmund drubbing, insisting the midweek scoreline was a fluke result and that there is a strong bond in the dressing room, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

"What happened a few days ago was a fluke result," he said.

"If you see the game, it's clear that it wasn't a 4-0 match. They were more effective than us.

"We wanted to win (against Sociedad), especially for our fans, and we achieved it.

"We have a good dynamic and I insist the other day was a fluke.

"After taking the lead against Sociedad, we looked for the second goal and it arrived."

Meanwhile, Valencia's strife continued with a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao, leaving Marcelino's side with only one win from their opening 10 games after coming fourth last season.

Celta Vigo thumped Eibar 4-0, Levante built on last week's shock win at Real Madrid by seeing off Leganes 2-0 at home to make it four wins in a row, while Girona beat struggling Rayo Vallecano 2-1.