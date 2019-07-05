Atletico snap up Joao Felix, 19, for $190m

Atletico Madrid have signed Portuguese striker Joao Felix, 19, from Benfica for 126 million euros (S$193m), the clubs announced.

The fee is a record for a Portuguese club and for Atletico Madrid and makes the teenager one of the five most expensive players in history.

Atletico tweeted a video of him in Madrid's Prado gallery contemplating paintings by old masters, with the phrase, "enormous talent", before he turned and smiled at the camera with the caption: "Welcome Joao Felix, pure talent."

Felix has reportedly signed a seven-year contract.

He is a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who scored 133 goals in five seasons at the club.

Atletico have already said the French striker is leaving. He is expected to join Barcelona when his release clause, which dropped to 120m euros, is activated.