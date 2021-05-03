Atletico stay top, but Real also win

Atletico Madrid stayed in charge of La Liga's four-way title race by earning a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory at struggling Elche yesterday morning (Singapore time), riding their luck when the hosts missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Marcos Llorente scored the only goal with a deflected shot in the 23rd minute but gave away the penalty in the 90th minute after a careless handball.Lucky for him, Fidel Chaves' spot-kick hit the post.