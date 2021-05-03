Football

Atletico stay top, but Real also win

May 03, 2021 06:00 am

Atletico Madrid stayed in charge of La Liga's four-way title race by earning a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory at struggling Elche yesterday morning (Singapore time), riding their luck when the hosts missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Marcos Llorente scored the only goal with a deflected shot in the 23rd minute but gave away the penalty in the 90th minute after a careless handball.Lucky for him, Fidel Chaves' spot-kick hit the post.

Real Madrid moved two points behind Atleti after beating Osasuna 2-0 via Eder Militao and Casemiro goals. - REUTERS

Antonio Conte.
Football

Conte hails Inter for ending Juventus' dynasty

Related Stories

Hamilton delivers in Portugal despite ‘imperfect’ race

Aubameyang: We needed Newcastle win ahead of Villarreal tie

Old Trafford's shameful scenes sum up sham season: Richard Buxton

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football