Atletico through, thanks to Martins
Gelson Martins netted his first goal for Atletico Madrid to help Diego Simeone's side scrape a 1-0 win at fourth-tier Sant Andreu in a Copa del Rey round of 32, first-leg match yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Close-season signing Martins broke the deadlock after 33 minutes, bundling home after a quick team move that saw him break through the middle.
Meanwhile, Valencia's Santi Mina struck twice on his return from injury to help them avoid an embarrassing defeat at third-tier CD Ebro, as Marcelino's side came back to win 2-1. - REUTERS
