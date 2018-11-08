Atletico turn tables on Dortmund with 2-0 win

Atletico Madrid avenged their drubbing by Borussia Dortmund a fortnight ago and revived hopes of going through top of Champions League Group A by beating the German side 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dortmund handed Atletico their heaviest defeat under Diego Simeone with a 4-0 victory 13 days ago. But the hosts were in control all the way as they turned the tables this time around.

Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal in each half to complete a win that puts Atleti five points clear of third-placed Club Brugge with two games to play, and on the brink of the Champions League knock-out stage.

First place is also back in sight, with Atletico and Dortmund each on nine points.

Said Saul: "We wanted to get one back on them after the first game.