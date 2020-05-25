Football

Atletico’s Felix sprains knee in La Liga restart preparation

Atletico Madrid playmaker Joao Felix’s latest injury is his third since joining the Spanish giants last year.PHOTO: EPA
May 25, 2020 11:30 pm

With Atletico Madrid ramping up their training for a potential La Liga restart, their Portugal attacker Joao Felix has twisted his left knee, his club said on Monday (May 25).

The 20-year-old forward was one of Atletico’s key players as they reached the last eight of the Champions League, eliminating defending champions Liverpool on the way.

The Spanish top-flight is targeting a June 11 restart, but the news of Felix’s injury would rule him out of that.

An Atletico statement said Felix “has suffered a low grade medial collateral ligament left knee sprain, as confirmed by tests he underwent at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra”.

The playmaker would, at any rate, have missed their first match against Athletic Bilbao due to suspension, but could be in the reckoning for the game after against Osasuna.

While Felix has scored six goals in his 28 games since joining Atletico from Benfica, he has also been injured twice missing a total of 10 matches with injuries to his right ankle.

Atletico are in sixth spot in La Liga, a point away from fourth-placed Real Socieded, with 11 matches to play. – AFP

