Atletico's new signing Lemar: If I need to run more, I'll do it

As the Atletico Madrid team took on Paris Saint-Germain in their International Champions Cup match at Singapore's National Stadium last night, the Spanish club's top brass were busy unveiling new signing Thomas Lemar back in Madrid.

The 22-year-old French midfielder, who joined in a €60 million (S$95.6m) deal from Monaco, was presented by club president Enrique Cerezo in the auditorium of Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano home.

"I'm very happy to be here. I really want to meet all my new teammates. I've met a few, but I want to meet them all," Lemar said on the Atletico website.

"I also really want to meet the fans at the Wanda Metropolitano."

Lemar revealed that he had spoken at length with France teammates Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez - two key members of Les Bleus' World Cup-winning side - who had recently extended their contracts with Atletico.

"Griezmann and Lucas have told me lots about the club. I'm very happy with the decision I made," said Lemar.

"I know this team demand hard work and I'll give it my all for the team. If I need to run more, I'll do it without a problem."

Lemar, who played just once in France's campaign in Russia - a 0-0 draw with Denmark in Group C- had cut short his post-World Cup holiday for a medical in Madrid last week.

Despite seeing little action in Russia, Lemar has earned rave reviews from France coach Didier Deschamps, who praised the youngster's versatility.

Without a doubt, Lemar has the talent.

Cerezo believes Griezmann and Hernandez would have told Lemar the significance of wearing the Atletico shirt.

Said Cerezo: "At just 22 years old, he's already shown his quality and talent at Monaco, which brought him to the French national team.

"Just a few weeks ago, they won the World Cup in Russia. Thomas, we know that your teammates and friends Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez have already told you what it means to defend this red and white shirt."

Lemar will wear the No. 11 shirt that belonged to Angel Correa, who will inherit the No. 10 jersey vacated by Belgian forward Yannick Carrasco, following the latter's move to Chinese club Dalian Yifang in February.

Atletico, who won the Europa League last term and finished second in La Liga, will face VfB Stuttgart on Sunday and Cagliari on Aug 8 before playing Inter Milan at home three days later.

They will take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup in Tallinn, Estonia, on Aug 15, ahead of their new La Liga campaign, which starts against Valencia five days later at the Mestalla Stadium.