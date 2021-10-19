Attracting top talent is Newcastle’s next problem: Carragher

Newcastle United may be backed by wealthy owners following the takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium, but assembling a side capable of challenging for honours would be their next big challenge, said former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel, he said: "I think the problem for Newcastle is attracting the next batch of players or the next manager, people don't want to be part of the first batch.

"You're not going to get the best players now, so you've got to be realistic.

"Jesse Lingard would be a good signing. He's not playing at the moment, but would you leave Manchester United to go to a team who is 19th?

"If you're Declan Rice, would you go to Newcastle knowing it's probably going to be two or three years before we get where we're going to get to. It's not as easy as it sounds."

The rumour mill has also gone into overdrive with regards to a new Magpies manager, with The Times reporting yesterday that there are three managers on Newcastle's shortlist - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, Rangers' Steven Gerrard and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who is now coaching Villarreal.

While Magpies co-owner Amanda Staveley said last week that her ambition is for the club to become champions of England within the next 10 years, the gulf between the current side and where they want to be was clear during their 3-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Despite taking an early lead through Callum Wilson, the Magpies fizzled out as Spurs hit back with goals by Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to lead 3-1.

After substitute Jonjo Shelvey's sending-off in the 83rd minute, the Magpies pulled one back through an Eric Dier own goal in what was Newcastle boss Steve Bruce's 1,000th match as a manager.

Frustrated fans chanted for Bruce to be sacked, with Newcastle still winless after eight games.

"That (whether I stay) is for other people to decide," Bruce said. "I will carry on as best I can until I hear otherwise."

The game was suspended for nearly 25 minutes just before half-time after a fan collapsed in the East Stand of the ground.

Spurs' Sergio Reguilon spotted some fans waving and alerted referee Andre Marriner to stop the game, while Dier ran to the dugout and motioned for a defibrillator to be brought over.