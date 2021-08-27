Aubameyang hat-trick helps Arsenal to first win in 2021/22

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started his season with a hat-trick, as Arsenal thrashed second-tier West Bromwich Albion 6-0 to reach the League Cup's third round yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette were also on target as the Gunners, who lost their first two English Premier League games of the season, boosted their confidence ahead of tomorrow's trip to Manchester City. - REUTERS

SELECTED THIRD-ROUND GAMES:

Manchester United v West Ham, Norwich v Liverpool, Chelsea v Aston Villa, Wolves v Tottenham, Manchester City v Wycombe, Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon