Aubameyang: We needed Newcastle win ahead of Villarreal tie

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said his side needed last night's 2-0 away English Premier League win at Newcastle United.

He netted in the 66th minute after Mohamed Elneny opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Next up, Arsenal will have to try to turn around a 2-1 deficit in their Europa League semi-final, second leg against Villarreal on Friday morning (Singapore time). Said Aubameyang: "We needed this one I think. After a few games without winning, it was important ahead of our game on Thursday."