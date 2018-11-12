Austin slams ref Cooper for disallowed goal

Southampton striker Charlie Austin launched a scathing attack on the referee after his goal was disallowed in Saturday's 1-1 English Premier League draw with Watford.

"It's ridiculous, they shouldn't be in the game," Austin told Sky Sports after referee Simon Cooper, who was officiating only his second EPL game of the season, ruled that the shot had gone in off Maya Yoshida, who was in an offside position, while Southampton were leading 1-0.

"We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside," said Austin.

"The officials cost us two points. They said it was offside; that is a joke."

Southampton had to settle for a point after Jose Holebas netted a late equaliser to cancel out an early strike from Manolo Gabbiadini. The south-coast club have now gone eight games without a win and sit one place above the bottom three.

Austin said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system needed to be brought into the Premier League to ensure correct decisions were being made.

"People go on about VAR; they clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world, then give them all the help they need. It is a joke.

"We feel like we have been let down. We started well, worked hard to be up 1-0 at half-time and we stuck to the plan.